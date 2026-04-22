Nvidia's H200 chips remain stalled in China despite US green light
Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips have yet to be marketed to Chinese firms, despite the authorization granted in January by the Donald Trump administration. During a Senate hearing, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that sales remain suspended due to bottlenecks on the Chinese side, as authorities have yet to clear the acquisitions. Beijing is reportedly seeking to prioritize the development of its domestic industry in this strategic sector.
This situation unfolds against a backdrop of persistent tensions between the United States and China over sensitive technologies. The hesitations surrounding chip exports may reassure certain US officials concerned about the potential military application of such equipment by China. Disagreements also persist regarding transaction terms, further slowing implementation despite the authorized framework.
The case illustrates the complexity of trade relations between the two superpowers. Howard Lutnick cautiously addressed the possible reinstatement of the "affiliates rule," a regulation suspended in November as part of bilateral negotiations. He reiterated that these decisions are part of a global balance managed by the US President and his economic team, highlighting the sensitivity and strategic stakes of these exchanges.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
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