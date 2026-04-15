The investment bank begins by noting that the divestment is based on an enterprise value of 575 million euros. The unit being sold generates 180 million euros in revenue, representing 2.3% of the total turnover reported by the global leader in bio-analytical services.
Proceeds from the sale could be reallocated to core operations (health, food, and environmental testing), with potential uses including debt reduction, capital expenditure, and investments in digitalization and artificial intelligence.
Analysts view the transaction favorably, noting it is being executed "at a solid price, consistent with the group's refocusing and a disciplined strategy toward core activities." Furthermore, they believe additional share buybacks remain a possibility should the stock continue to be undervalued.
Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating with a price target of 70 euros.
Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products.
At the end of 2025, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 950 laboratories located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52,5%), North America (36.8%) and other (10.7%).
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