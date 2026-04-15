Oddo BHF weighs in on Eurofins Scientific unit disposal

In a research note regarding Eurofins Scientific's sale of its "MET Labs" Electrical & Electronic Testing business, Oddo BHF analyzes the implications of the transaction.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/15/2026 at 10:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The investment bank begins by noting that the divestment is based on an enterprise value of 575 million euros. The unit being sold generates 180 million euros in revenue, representing 2.3% of the total turnover reported by the global leader in bio-analytical services.



Proceeds from the sale could be reallocated to core operations (health, food, and environmental testing), with potential uses including debt reduction, capital expenditure, and investments in digitalization and artificial intelligence.



Analysts view the transaction favorably, noting it is being executed "at a solid price, consistent with the group's refocusing and a disciplined strategy toward core activities." Furthermore, they believe additional share buybacks remain a possibility should the stock continue to be undervalued.



Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating with a price target of 70 euros.