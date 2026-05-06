On March 6, the company signed an agreement for this transaction to divest the specialist in the distribution and integration of 3D design software solutions. The move is part of the group's strategic refocusing.
The sale price amounts to 35 million euros, unlocking the value of this business for the group's shareholders.
Following this transaction, the Board of Directors had announced its intention to propose the redistribution of a significant portion of the sale proceeds, amounting to 20 million euros, through a share buyback offer.
Prodways Group will provide further details on the timetable and terms of this share buyback offer at a later date. It will be subject to shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting.
Prodways Group is one of the leading European companies specializing in 3D printing for aeronautics, space, medical, dental, automotive and other industries. It is about an additive manufacturing process of creating physical objects by superimposing different layers of materials. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and manufacturing of 3D plastic and metal printed parts (65.6%);
- design, manufacture and distribution of 3D printers, related materials (resins and polymer powders), and 3D design software (34.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (54.1%), Europe (32.3%), North America (8%) and other (5.6%).
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