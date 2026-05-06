Prodways finalizes the sale of its Software business

The 3D printing specialist has announced the completion of the divestment of its Software division, operated by its subsidiary AvenAO.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/06/2026 at 02:45 am EDT - Modified on 05/06/2026 at 02:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On March 6, the company signed an agreement for this transaction to divest the specialist in the distribution and integration of 3D design software solutions. The move is part of the group's strategic refocusing.



The sale price amounts to 35 million euros, unlocking the value of this business for the group's shareholders.



Following this transaction, the Board of Directors had announced its intention to propose the redistribution of a significant portion of the sale proceeds, amounting to 20 million euros, through a share buyback offer.



Prodways Group will provide further details on the timetable and terms of this share buyback offer at a later date. It will be subject to shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting.