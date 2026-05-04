Renault launches employee share ownership scheme

Renault Group has announced the renewal of its Renault Group Shareplan for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming its 'ambition to build an inclusive and participatory business model'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 02:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'This latest edition reflects the Group's commitment to enhancing value sharing and ensuring that all employees are sustainably involved in its performance and the rollout of its long-term strategy', the carmaker explained.



To date, over 90% of employees are Renault shareholders, representing 6.12% of the capital as of December 31, 2025. The manufacturer's long-term ambition is to increase employee share ownership to approximately 10% of its capital.



From May 11 to May 29, 2026, nearly 100,000 eligible employees across 24 countries will be able to subscribe to this employee share ownership program, which follows the initiatives led by the company since 2022.



The reference share price for this operation has been set at 30.78 EUR. Thanks to a 30% discount, employees will be able to subscribe at a preferential rate of 21.55 EUR, and will benefit from a matching contribution of 2 free shares for every 1 share purchased.