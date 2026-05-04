'This latest edition reflects the Group's commitment to enhancing value sharing and ensuring that all employees are sustainably involved in its performance and the rollout of its long-term strategy', the carmaker explained.
To date, over 90% of employees are Renault shareholders, representing 6.12% of the capital as of December 31, 2025. The manufacturer's long-term ambition is to increase employee share ownership to approximately 10% of its capital.
From May 11 to May 29, 2026, nearly 100,000 eligible employees across 24 countries will be able to subscribe to this employee share ownership program, which follows the initiatives led by the company since 2022.
The reference share price for this operation has been set at 30.78 EUR. Thanks to a 30% discount, employees will be able to subscribe at a preferential rate of 21.55 EUR, and will benefit from a matching contribution of 2 free shares for every 1 share purchased.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (88.9%): 2,336,807 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2025, distributed by brand between Renault (1,628,030), Dacia (697,408), Alpine (10,970), Renault Korea Motors (399) and other (2,431);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2025, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.5%), Europe (50.6%), Americas (8.2%), Eurasia (5%), Asia-Pacific (4.3%), Africa and Middle East (3.4%).
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