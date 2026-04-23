Conversely, the Americas weighed on performance, hampered by adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in new construction.

In parallel, the group continues to strengthen its business profile, completing three acquisitions in the high-growth construction chemicals sector and commissioning 11 new production lines, primarily in emerging markets. It also finalized the divestment of its ventilation systems distribution business in the Nordic countries.

Saint-Gobain further expects a slightly positive price-cost spread for the full year as inflationary pressures resurface, and has announced additional price hikes.

Despite a mixed macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, the group confirmed its 2026 objectives, targeting an EBITDA margin in excess of 15%, notwithstanding a first half impacted by extreme weather conditions in Europe and North America.