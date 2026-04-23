Saint-Gobain reaffirms full-year targets

The construction materials specialist reported a 2.3% decline in like-for-like revenue for the first quarter, a contraction that proved less severe than anticipated. The group was bolstered by robust growth in the Asia-Pacific region (+9.0%), while Europe remained near break-even levels.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/23/2026 at 12:25 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Conversely, the Americas weighed on performance, hampered by adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in new construction.



In parallel, the group continues to strengthen its business profile, completing three acquisitions in the high-growth construction chemicals sector and commissioning 11 new production lines, primarily in emerging markets. It also finalized the divestment of its ventilation systems distribution business in the Nordic countries.



Saint-Gobain further expects a slightly positive price-cost spread for the full year as inflationary pressures resurface, and has announced additional price hikes.



Despite a mixed macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, the group confirmed its 2026 objectives, targeting an EBITDA margin in excess of 15%, notwithstanding a first half impacted by extreme weather conditions in Europe and North America.