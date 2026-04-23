The construction materials specialist reported a 2.3% decline in like-for-like revenue for the first quarter, a contraction that proved less severe than anticipated. The group was bolstered by robust growth in the Asia-Pacific region (+9.0%), while Europe remained near break-even levels.
Conversely, the Americas weighed on performance, hampered by adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in new construction.
In parallel, the group continues to strengthen its business profile, completing three acquisitions in the high-growth construction chemicals sector and commissioning 11 new production lines, primarily in emerging markets. It also finalized the divestment of its ventilation systems distribution business in the Nordic countries.
Saint-Gobain further expects a slightly positive price-cost spread for the full year as inflationary pressures resurface, and has announced additional price hikes.
Despite a mixed macroeconomic environment and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, the group confirmed its 2026 objectives, targeting an EBITDA margin in excess of 15%, notwithstanding a first half impacted by extreme weather conditions in Europe and North America.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.4%), Northern Europe (28.7%), Americas (27%), and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
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