SES to equip Japan Airlines with multi-orbit in-flight connectivity

SES has announced that it has been selected by Japan Airlines (JAL) to deploy a new multi-orbit in-flight connectivity solution across its long-haul fleet, aiming to "provide an onboard experience that allows passengers to stay connected through fast and reliable internet access."

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/14/2026 at 02:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Japanese carrier will install SES's multi-orbit electronically steered antenna (ESA) systems on 20 Airbus A350-900s and 21 Boeing 787-9s. Deliveries of these systems are expected to commence in 2028.



The Luxembourg-based group specified that this new contract follows a previous order for multi-orbit ESA systems by JAL for its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.



Electronically steered antennas are compact and support multi-orbit operations, leveraging geostationary coverage and partner low-Earth orbit constellations to provide extensive coverage and low latency.