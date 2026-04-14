SES to equip Japan Airlines with multi-orbit in-flight connectivity
SES has announced that it has been selected by Japan Airlines (JAL) to deploy a new multi-orbit in-flight connectivity solution across its long-haul fleet, aiming to "provide an onboard experience that allows passengers to stay connected through fast and reliable internet access."
The Japanese carrier will install SES's multi-orbit electronically steered antenna (ESA) systems on 20 Airbus A350-900s and 21 Boeing 787-9s. Deliveries of these systems are expected to commence in 2028.
The Luxembourg-based group specified that this new contract follows a previous order for multi-orbit ESA systems by JAL for its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.
Electronically steered antennas are compact and support multi-orbit operations, leveraging geostationary coverage and partner low-Earth orbit constellations to provide extensive coverage and low latency.
SES S.A. has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES S.A. operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES S.A.'s video network carries over 10,900 channels and has an unparalleled reach of nearly 700 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content.
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