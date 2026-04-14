The Japanese carrier will install SES's multi-orbit electronically steered antenna (ESA) systems on 20 Airbus A350-900s and 21 Boeing 787-9s. Deliveries of these systems are expected to commence in 2028.

The Luxembourg-based group specified that this new contract follows a previous order for multi-orbit ESA systems by JAL for its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

Electronically steered antennas are compact and support multi-orbit operations, leveraging geostationary coverage and partner low-Earth orbit constellations to provide extensive coverage and low latency.