Shareholder group drops below 20% stake in Exosens
In a filing with the AMF, IPHG Holding SARL, HLD Europe SCA, Invest Prince Henri SCA, and Invest Gamma SARL declared on Friday evening that they fell below the 20% threshold of Exosens' capital and voting rights on April 9.
The reporting parties specified that they jointly hold 9,136,588 Exosens shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 17.94% of the capital and voting rights of the electro-optical detection and imaging systems specialist.
This threshold breach followed an off-market share disposal. On this occasion, HLD Europe SCA declared that it had individually fallen below the 15% threshold of Exosens' capital and voting rights.
Exosens specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-tech electro-optical detection and imaging systems for defense and industrial applications. Under the Photonis, Telops, Xenics and El-M brands, the company offers advanced imaging cameras, electron, ion, neutron and gamma detectors, microwave amplifiers and night vision tubes, providing tailor-made solutions for highly demanding environments.
At the end of 2025, the group has 12 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.7%), Greece (38.1%), Europe (33.7%), Asia (13.9%), the United States (6.1%), North America (0.9%), Oceania (0.4%), Africa (0.1%) and other (0.1%).
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