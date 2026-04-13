Shareholder group drops below 20% stake in Exosens

In a filing with the AMF, IPHG Holding SARL, HLD Europe SCA, Invest Prince Henri SCA, and Invest Gamma SARL declared on Friday evening that they fell below the 20% threshold of Exosens' capital and voting rights on April 9.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/13/2026 at 01:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The reporting parties specified that they jointly hold 9,136,588 Exosens shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 17.94% of the capital and voting rights of the electro-optical detection and imaging systems specialist.



This threshold breach followed an off-market share disposal. On this occasion, HLD Europe SCA declared that it had individually fallen below the 15% threshold of Exosens' capital and voting rights.