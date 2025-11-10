America's federal government is inching toward functionality again: a modest ambition, but one markets are happy to cheer. After weeks of legislative brinkmanship, senators have advanced a measure that could reopen Washington's closed doors, at least until the end of January. Investors, who have spent the past month in an economic data blackout, greeted this with relief. Futures for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose on Monday morning.

The shutdown - the longest in American history - prevented all official data from being released. It has left economists flying blind, forced to rely on private estimates and intuition, neither of which inspire confidence.

With the bullish momentum of artificial intelligence somewhat dented at the moment and doubts emerging about the trajectory of key interest rates in the United States, equity markets may have found their lifeline with the end of the budget deadlock in Washington.

Thanks to the controversial support of a few Democratic lawmakers, the Senate approved a vote on a bill to fund the government until January 30, 2026. The most sensitive issue, the extension of healthcare reimbursements, will be put to a separate vote.

The end of the shutdown in the coming days will have multiple consequences. The one that will ultimately crystallize the attention of financiers is undoubtedly the publication of the many outstanding statistics, because they will provide indications of what the US central bank will decide in December at its last monetary policy meeting of the year.

This was enough to cheer investors. Even tech shares, which stumbled last week on worries about inflated valuations and circular AI spending, regained some swagger. Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta all climbed in premarket trading.

Not everyone is celebrating. Health insurers, caught in the crossfire of another White House policy swerve, fell sharply after Donald Trump suggested redirecting Affordable Care Act subsidies directly to individuals. Shares of Centene plunged 9%, UnitedHealth lost nearly 2%.

Wall Street's broader mood remains ambivalent. Despite one of the strongest earnings seasons in years - 83% of S&P 500 firms have beaten forecasts - stocks have struggled to turn profits into confidence. The Nasdaq just endured its worst week since the early days of Trump's trade wars, suggesting that even good news can feel like bad timing.

Beyond equities, the bond market has shown faint signs of nerves. Treasury yields ticked higher as the end of the shutdown appeared near, reflecting both improved risk appetite and growing discomfort with America's swelling debt. Foreign demand for Treasuries has been waning, and strategists warn that investors may soon demand higher long-term yields to keep lending to Washington. I

Oil prices rose slightly on hopes of a policy resolution and whispers of renewed U.S.–China trade cooperation. Gold rallied as traders bet on possible rate cuts in December, while copper edged higher too, hinting that global demand is still pulsing.

In other news, , Donald Trump has proposed paying $2,000 to all Americans except “high-income earners” to help soften the blow of inflation linked to tariffs.

On the macro agenda for the week: it is still a little early to hope for the return of official statistics in the US, as the machine needs time to restart if the shutdown ends. In Europe, the ZEW index of German financial confidence (Tuesday) and UK Q3 GDP (Thursday) will be the main highlights of the week.

On the corporate agenda, we await the results of Chinese tech stars (Alibaba, Tencent, Netease and SMIC), as well as US companies exposed to AI (CoreWeave, Applied Materials, etc).

In Asia-Pacific, the upturn continued at the start of the week, following the agreement in principle reached in the US Senate to end the budget deadlock. Tech stocks helped several indices climb during the session or at the end of trading: Japan's Nikkei 225 (+1.2%), Hang Seng in Hong Kong (+1.5%), KOSPI in South Korea (+3%) and TAIEX in Taiwan (+0.8%). India (+0.6%) and Australia (+0.8%) also posted gains. Europe is bullish, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 1.5%.

