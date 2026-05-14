The United States has authorized approximately ten Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and JD.com, to procure Nvidia's H200 chips. However, no deliveries have yet been made, despite clearance also being granted to distributors such as Lenovo and Foxconn, according to information obtained by Reuters from multiple sources.

Beijing is reportedly slowing orders, fearing that these imports could undermine its domestic semiconductor industry. Chinese authorities are also tightening oversight of foreign technological dependencies at a time when local players like Huawei are gaining prominence. The H200 represents Nvidia's second most powerful chip to date. Reuters has learned that the approved entities are permitted to purchase up to 75,000 chips each.



In Washington, the issue remains divisive. The Trump administration defends these sales, while hardliners argue they could erode the U.S. lead in artificial intelligence and deprive American firms of Nvidia silicon.



Donald Trump's visit to China later this week could shift the status quo. He is accompanied by several chief executives, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang.