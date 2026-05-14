Ten Chinese firms reportedly cleared for Nvidia H200 chips
The United States has authorized approximately ten Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and JD.com, to procure Nvidia's H200 chips. However, no deliveries have yet been made, despite clearance also being granted to distributors such as Lenovo and Foxconn, according to information obtained by Reuters from multiple sources.
Beijing is reportedly slowing orders, fearing that these imports could undermine its domestic semiconductor industry. Chinese authorities are also tightening oversight of foreign technological dependencies at a time when local players like Huawei are gaining prominence. The H200 represents Nvidia's second most powerful chip to date. Reuters has learned that the approved entities are permitted to purchase up to 75,000 chips each.
In Washington, the issue remains divisive. The Trump administration defends these sales, while hardliners argue they could erode the U.S. lead in artificial intelligence and deprive American firms of Nvidia silicon.
Donald Trump's visit to China later this week could shift the status quo. He is accompanied by several chief executives, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
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