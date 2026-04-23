The program, dubbed RAPID, establishes enhanced coordination between the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for devices designated as "breakthrough," particularly Class II and Class III products. A national coverage determination may be proposed as soon as the product is authorized, followed by a 30-day public comment period. Approximately 40 devices are expected to be eligible initially, including heart valves, arrhythmia treatments and stimulation implants.

Authorities are highlighting a more transparent and predictable process for manufacturers, featuring clarified eligibility criteria. This shift is viewed as a boost for innovation and could bolster the attractiveness of the US market. It meets the expectations of major industry players, such as Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson, while facilitating patient access to advanced medical technologies.