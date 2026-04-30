Valneva is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. Valneva takes a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying its deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions. Valneva has a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently markets three proprietary travel vaccines. Revenues from its growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of its vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against other global public health threats.