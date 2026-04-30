The transaction includes 37 million euros to be received upon closing of the reserved offering, with an additional amount of up to 47 million euros should all warrants be exercised, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.
The net proceeds from the offering, combined with existing cash reserves, are intended to advance the company's current pipeline of differentiated vaccine candidates, maximize the growth of its revenue-generating commercial business, and fund working capital and general corporate purposes.
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. Valneva takes a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying its deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.
Valneva has a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently markets three proprietary travel vaccines.
Revenues from its growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of its vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against other global public health threats.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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