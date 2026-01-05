Washington staged a regime change : markets checked their screens and went back to work. Venezuela's vast oil riches may one day matter again, but for now traders are treating tanks and headlines as background noise. In a world of rate cuts, data drops and earnings season, geopolitics still has to compete for attention, and it is not always winning.

The arrest of Nicolás Maduro by American forces is, by any measure, a dramatic moment. A sitting president, removed in a weekend raid, with Washington openly threatening further strikes and hinting it may run the country "indefinitely". This intervention marks a deliberate break by the White House from the post-1945 geopolitical rulebook. It adds yet another layer of complexity to an international landscape already thick with uncertainty since last year. Yet financial markets have reacted with something closer to a raised eyebrow than a gasp.

That contrast says a lot about how investors now read geopolitics, and how they weigh Venezuela. Oil is the obvious fault line. Venezuela sits atop the world's largest proven reserves, a geological fact that has long tempted foreign powers and energy executives alike. In theory, control over such bounty should move prices sharply. In practice, it hasn't. Oil slipped on the news and then stabilized, hovering in the familiar $50–$60 a barrel range. Analysts were quick to explain why. Venezuela produces less than 1% of global supply today, its industry hollowed out by years of mismanagement, sanctions and decay. Even if sanctions were eased tomorrow and capital poured in, meaningful extra output would take years and billions of dollars to materialise.

That is why traders see this episode as a slow-moving structural story rather than an oil-price earthquake. Much of the disruption risk was already priced in. With global supply ample and demand subdued, producers have little incentive to open their wallets. Oilfield revival is a long slog.

Still, some companies are positioning for the distant upside. Chevron, the only American oil major that never fully left Venezuela, pumps about a third of the country's current output. Its shares jumped sharply, as did those of Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips: firms whose assets were nationalised back in 2007 under Hugo Chávez. Donald Trump has promised to send "the greatest oil companies in the world" back to revive Venezuelan crude. Investors like the sound of that, even if they know the timeline is fuzzy and the politics fraught.

Oilfield-services firms such as Halliburton, SLB and Baker Hughes also enjoyed a lift. If Venezuela ever rebuilds, it will need drills, pipes and expertise. Refiners, especially those with complex facilities, may see modest gains at the margin if heavier Venezuelan crude becomes more accessible. These are bets on possibility, not imminence.

The ripple effects go beyond energy. Defence-related stocks edged higher. At the same time, classic safe havens stirred. Gold and other precious metals rose, buoyed by a renewed sense of political risk in Latin America. The dollar strengthened.

Bitcoin also climbed. Part of that reflects general risk appetite, but there is a more curious angle: estimates that Venezuela may be sitting on a shadow reserve of more than 600,000 coins.

Equities elsewhere were busy with their own stories. Chipmakers rose on talk of memory shortages pushing prices higher. Crypto-linked stocks followed Bitcoin upward. Comcast's spin-off weighed on its parent's shares. Tesla slipped further behind China's BYD after another year of falling vehicle deliveries.

Investors are already looking past Venezuela to more familiar concerns: American jobs data, manufacturing surveys and what they imply for the Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in roughly 60 basis points of interest-rate cuts this year.

Two major events are also expected shortly in the United States. First, the Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump's tariff regime, with a possible declaration of unconstitutionality. Second, the announcement of the next Federal Reserve chair.

In the Macro calendar for the week: January inflation figures for France and Germany are due Tuesday, followed by the US ISM Services Index on Wednesday. On Friday, attention will shift to the US December jobs report and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January. Traders currently see an 83% chance that the Fed will hold rates steady at 3.50–3.75% at its 28 January meeting. The outcome of the following meeting on 18 March is less clear-cut, with FedWatch tool data showing a 52% probability of a hold and 48% for a rate cut.

In the corporate calendar: This week marks a lull in earnings releases, but the season kicks off in earnest on Tuesday 13 January with quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon.

The year's second trading session (for the latecomers, the first was on Friday) is flashing green across the Asia-Pacific region—at least in tech-heavy markets. Tech stocks are powering Japan's Nikkei 225 up 3%, Taiwan's TAIEX up 2.6%, and South Korea's KOSPI also up 3.4%. Australia, India and Hong Kong are struggling to keep pace, eking out modest gains. European indices are mostly bullish, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.4%. In premarket trading, the Dow Jones slipped 0.1%, while the broader S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged 0.5%.

Today's economic highlights:

Dollar index : 98,826

: 98,826 Gold: $4,435

Crude Oil (BRENT) : $60.72 (WTI) $57.32

: $60.72 (WTI) $57.32 United States 10 years : 4.17%

: 4.17% BITCOIN: $93,045

In corporate news:

Sanofi announced the FDA has accepted a priority review to expand the age range for its Tzield diabetes drug to include children as young as one.

BlueScope Steel received an A$13.15 billion ($8.8 billion) takeover offer from SGH and Steel Dynamics, marking a potential major restructuring of its North American assets.

Shares of oil majors like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Valero surged after the U.S. announced plans to restore Venezuela's oil output through American investment.

A former Chevron executive is seeking $2 billion to invest in Venezuelan oil assets through his fund Amos Global Energy, following recent geopolitical shifts.

L3Harris Technologies is close to selling a 60% stake in its space and propulsion unit to AE Industrial Partners for over $500 million, while retaining 40%.

A surge in global energy storage has boosted the demand outlook for lithium in 2026, offering a potential turnaround for struggling lithium producers.

Mandarin Oriental sold its Hong Kong HQ to Alibaba and Ant Group for $925 million ahead of a buyout by Jardine Matheson.

Walt Disney's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" surpasses $1 billion in global ticket sales.

Tesla sold 97,171 China-made vehicles in December, according to CPCA data.

