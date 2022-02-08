Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 02/08 11:50:00 am
4129.25 PTS   +0.21%
After hours
0.47%
4148.69 PTS
03:34pEUROPE : Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
RE
12:45pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 4129.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:41aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday, Tech Slips, Financial Issues Gain
MT
Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat

02/08/2022
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Big Tech gave major U.S. stock indexes a boost on Tuesday and European shares ended largely unchanged as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks and a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off bumper profits from oil company BP.

The euro retreated as the European Central Bank tried to cool interest rate hike expectations.

Wall Street shares shook off a groggy start and early losses as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc each gained more than 1%. Shares of bank stocks including Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo gained ahead of a key inflation reading due this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.25 points, or 0.58%, to 35,295.38, the S&P 500 gained 12.73 points, or 0.28%, to 4,496.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.41 points, or 0.57%, to 14,095.07 by 2:44 p.m. EST (1944 GMT).

Earlier in the session major indexes were down after disappointing Pfizer earnings, another slump in Facebook owner Meta's shares and the collapse of Nvidia's mega deal to buy the firm that designs chips for the likes of Apple.

Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 finished flat with tech stocks among the weakest performers amid pressure from rising bond yields.

Oil and gas stocks sank 1.8%, tracking a drop in crude prices. FTSE-listed BP fell over 2% even after reporting a whopping $12.8 billion annual profit. [.EU]

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.19%.

"Earnings season has been top of mind for market participants for the past few weeks. Results have been, on balance, better than estimates," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said in a note.

"As we wrap up the earnings season this week, investors focus will likely shift from the micro corporate earnings to the macro like the Federal Reserve, particularly pertaining to the pace of interest-rate rises and how to manage the balance sheet," Hogan added, pointing to expectations for as many as five Fed rate hikes.

LAGARDE COMMENTS

Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday that there was currently no need for major monetary policy tightening weakened the euro for a second consecutive day.

Currency and bond market traders are laser-focused on which central banks will hike their interest rates the fastest and furthest this year following the rapid rise in global inflation.

The euro was down 0.25 percent.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.197 points or 0.21 percent, to 95.596. The yen was up 0.35 percent, at $115.5200.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 on Tuesday, as yields continue to rise before a key inflation reading this week and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy. [US/]

Three-year treasury yields edged lower after a $50 billion auction.

"Central banks globally have all engaged in a hawkish pivot," said BlueBay Asset Management's David Riley. "As their tolerance for higher inflation persistently is less than previously signalled, we are shifting to a regime where there will be more macro volatility."

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 4.5 bps to touch its highest since January 2019 at 0.274%.

Italian government bond prices continued to underperform their peers, with the 10-year yield rising 7 bps to 1.880%.

GRAPHIC: Central bank balance sheets, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnejxnmpl/CBANKS1.PNG

Facebook owner Meta was down after billionaire investor Peter Thiel decided to step down from the company's board, extending its slide following Thursday's record plunge.

Pfizer fell 3.6% as the drugmaker's forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of Wall Street estimates, while Coty jumped 6% after raising its forecasts.

Asia's session had been volatile overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ended flat overall but blue chip Chinese stocks dropped to a 19-month low after big tech firms' heavy losses and U.S. export warnings on 33 new Chinese firms. [.SS] [.HK]

Russia's rouble reached a four-week high after marathon talks between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron kept up hopes that war in Ukraine will be avoided.

Oil prices fell $2 a barrel as investors surmised that the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

A deal could return more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil to the market, boosting global supply by about 1%. The nuclear talks resumed in Vienna on Tuesday.[O/R]

Brent crude futures finished down 2.1% at $90.78 a barrel, as U.S. crude oil futures settled down 2.15% at $89.36.

Gold prices advanced to a near two-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by mounting inflation concerns and Russia-Ukraine tensions, although expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike limited gains.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled up 0.37% at $1,827.90 per ounce. Spot prices rose 0.37 percent.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Alex Lawler in London and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Heinrich)

By Chris Prentice and Marc Jones


© Reuters 2022
APPLE INC. 1.80% 174.99 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.45% 0.62567 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.68% 82.554 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.25% 0.71457 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.87% 49.445 Delayed Quote.9.04%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.30% 1.18676 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.50% 156.517 Delayed Quote.0.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.355 Delayed Quote.0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.689379 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.10% 90.918 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.78694 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 35485.93 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12187.62 Delayed Quote.0.17%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.21% 131.907 Delayed Quote.0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.14175 Delayed Quote.0.73%
EURO STOXX 50 0.21% 4129.25 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
GOLD 0.26% 1826.904 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.011722 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.31% 1.546862 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.013386 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.20% 0.8006 Delayed Quote.1.19%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.89% 156.16 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.10% 91.01 Delayed Quote.19.31%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.27% 220.07 Delayed Quote.-33.13%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.09% 6465.842 Real-time Quote.1.88%
MSCI WORLD -0.07% 3059.438 Real-time Quote.-5.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 14223.459945 Real-time Quote.-10.41%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.56% 76.804 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.6646 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.13% 250.68 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.08% 13.145 Delayed Quote.-28.72%
PFIZER, INC. -3.05% 51.57 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
S&P 500 0.79% 4523.3 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.27% 767.8307 Delayed Quote.18.79%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.60% 486.5504 Delayed Quote.21.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.01% 1048.65 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.22% 0.875902 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.41% 115.53 Delayed Quote.0.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.53% 75.011 Delayed Quote.1.54%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.77% 58.955 Delayed Quote.17.40%
WTI -1.97% 89.619 Delayed Quote.21.87%
