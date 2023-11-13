Stock FWRD FORWARD AIR CORPORATION
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation Stock price

Equities

FWRD

US3498531017

Air Freight & Logistics

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Forward Air Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
64.57 USD +0.75% -2.51% -38.44%
Nov. 01 Susquehanna Cuts Forward Air's Price Target to $75 From $84, Keeps Positive Rating MT
Oct. 31 Transcript : Forward Air Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 1,654 M Sales 2024 * 1,735 M Capitalization 1,659 M
Net income 2023 * 78.00 M Net income 2024 * 122 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,09x
Net Debt 2023 * 140 M Net Debt 2024 * 74.70 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,00x
P/E ratio 2023 *
20,8x
P/E ratio 2024 *
13,4x
Employees 4,291
Yield 2023 *
2,11%
Yield 2024 *
2,11%
Free-Float 98.95%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Forward Air Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Forward Air Corporation

Susquehanna Cuts Forward Air's Price Target to $75 From $84, Keeps Positive Rating MT
Transcript : Forward Air Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
Forward Air's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Q4 Outlook Issued MT
Forward Air Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2023T CI
Forward Air Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 7, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (FWRD) FORWARD AIR CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $351.3M, vs. Street Est of $420M MT
Earnings Flash (FWRD) FORWARD AIR CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $0.99, vs. Street Est of $1.12 MT
Forward Air Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
North American Morning Briefing : Rate Decisions, -2- DJ
Ancora Supports Forward Air Corp. On Rethinking Agreement with Omni Logistics LLC CI
Forward Air Says Reviewing Omni Acquisition MT
Ancora Holdings Group LLC Supports Forward Air Corporation?s Decision to Evaluate Termination of Prospective Transaction with Omni Newco LLC CI
Forward Air Corporation Provides Update on Omni Transaction CI
Forward Air faces opposition from Ancora Holdings over its $3.2 billion acquisition of Omni Logistics MT
Ancora Holdings Group LLC Issues Presentation at Forward Air Corporation CI
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Forward Air Corporation

Susquehanna Cuts Forward Air's Price Target to $75 From $84, Keeps Positive Rating MT
Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Forward Air Price Target to $86 From $103, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Susquehanna Raises Price Target on Forward Air to $80 From $76, Maintains Positive Rating MT
Jefferies Upgrades Forward Air to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $85 From $110 MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AT&T, Celanese, M&S, Snap, Verizon...
More recommendations

Press releases Forward Air Corporation

Forward Named a Top Company For Women to Work For by the Women in Trucking Association BU
Forward Air Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report BU
Omni Logistics Files Lawsuit Against Forward Air to Enforce Merger Agreement PR
Forward Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
More press releases

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.75%
1 week-2.51%
Current month+0.25%
1 month-9.98%
3 months-16.84%
6 months-32.73%
Current year-38.44%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
63.55
Extreme 63.55
67.23
1 month
62.07
Extreme 62.07
79.51
Current year
60.09
Extreme 60.09
121.38
1 year
60.09
Extreme 60.09
121.38
3 years
60.09
Extreme 60.09
125.71
5 years
39.59
Extreme 39.59
125.71
10 years
36.00
Extreme 36
125.71
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Forward Air Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Thomas Schmitt CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 58 2018
Rebecca Garbrick DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 48 2020
Jay Tomasello CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
George S. Mayes BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2021
Ronald W. Allen BRD
 Director/Board Member 81 2011
C. Robert Campbell BRD
 Director/Board Member 78 2004
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Forward Air Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
SPDR S&P TRANSPORTATION ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P Transportation ETF - USD
1.52% 168 M€ +3.00%
INVESCO S&P SMALLCAP INDUSTRIALS ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF - USD
1.11% 120 M€ +11.92%
ALPHAMARK ACTIVELY MANAGED SMALL CAP ETF - USD ETF AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF - USD
0.61% 22 M€ +0.78%
PROSHARES SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS ETF - USD ETF ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF - USD
0.61% 2 M€ +5.66%
More ETFs positioned on Forward Air Corporation

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 64.57 +0.75% 193,587
23-11-09 64.09 -0.80% 206,521
23-11-08 64.61 -2.89% 277,301
23-11-07 66.53 -0.64% 239,466
23-11-06 66.96 +1.10% 247,999

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. The Company offers premium services that require precision execution, such as expedited transit, delivery during tight time windows and special handling. The Company's Expedited Freight segment operates a national network that provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. Expedited Freight segment offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services, including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage and other handling services. Its Intermodal segment provides first- and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads. The Intermodal segment also offers contract and container freight station (CFS) warehouse and handling services.
Sector
Air Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-11-20 - U.S. Currency
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Forward Air Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
64.57USD
Average target price
81.20USD
Spread / Average Target
+25.75%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Air Freight & Logistics

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION Stock Forward Air Corporation
-38.44% 1 659 M $
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. Stock United Parcel Service Inc.
-20.55% 118 B $
FEDEX CORPORATION Stock FedEx Corporation
+42.05% 61 857 M $
DHL GROUP Stock DHL Group
+12.00% 49 300 M $
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LIMITED Stock J&T Global Express Limited
0.00% 13 537 M $
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. Stock SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
+12.10% 8 727 M $
GXO LOGISTICS, INC. Stock GXO Logistics, Inc.
+25.06% 6 351 M $
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD Stock Yamato Holdings Co Ltd
+23.26% 5 969 M $
INPOST S.A. Stock InPost S.A.
+32.46% 5 544 M $
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P. Stock Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
-27.08% 4 333 M $
Other Air Freight & Logistics
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Forward Air Corporation - Nasdaq
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer