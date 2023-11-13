Forward Air Corporation Stock price
Equities
FWRD
US3498531017
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|64.57 USD
|+0.75%
|-2.51%
|-38.44%
|Nov. 01
|Susquehanna Cuts Forward Air's Price Target to $75 From $84, Keeps Positive Rating
|MT
|Oct. 31
|Transcript : Forward Air Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
|CI
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|1,654 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,735 M
|Capitalization
|1,659 M
|Net income 2023 *
|78.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|122 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,09x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|140 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|74.70 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,00x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
20,8x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
13,4x
|Employees
|4,291
|Yield 2023 *
2,11%
|Yield 2024 *
2,11%
|Free-Float
|98.95%
|1 day
|+0.75%
|1 week
|-2.51%
|Current month
|+0.25%
|1 month
|-9.98%
|3 months
|-16.84%
|6 months
|-32.73%
|Current year
|-38.44%
1 week
63.55
67.23
1 month
62.07
79.51
Current year
60.09
121.38
1 year
60.09
121.38
3 years
60.09
125.71
5 years
39.59
125.71
10 years
36.00
125.71
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Thomas Schmitt CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|58
|2018
Rebecca Garbrick DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|48
|2020
Jay Tomasello CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
George S. Mayes BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2021
Ronald W. Allen BRD
|Director/Board Member
|81
|2011
|Director/Board Member
|78
|2004
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.52%
|168 M€
|+3.00%
|1.11%
|120 M€
|+11.92%
|0.61%
|22 M€
|+0.78%
|0.61%
|2 M€
|+5.66%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|64.57
|+0.75%
|193,587
|23-11-09
|64.09
|-0.80%
|206,521
|23-11-08
|64.61
|-2.89%
|277,301
|23-11-07
|66.53
|-0.64%
|239,466
|23-11-06
|66.96
|+1.10%
|247,999
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm ESTMore quotes
Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. The Company offers premium services that require precision execution, such as expedited transit, delivery during tight time windows and special handling. The Company's Expedited Freight segment operates a national network that provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. Expedited Freight segment offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services, including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage and other handling services. Its Intermodal segment provides first- and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads. The Intermodal segment also offers contract and container freight station (CFS) warehouse and handling services.
SectorAir Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-11-20 - U.S. Currency
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
64.57USD
Average target price
81.20USD
Spread / Average Target
+25.75%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-38.44%
|1 659 M $
|-20.55%
|118 B $
|+42.05%
|61 857 M $
|+12.00%
|49 300 M $
|0.00%
|13 537 M $
|+12.10%
|8 727 M $
|+25.06%
|6 351 M $
|+23.26%
|5 969 M $
|+32.46%
|5 544 M $
|-27.08%
|4 333 M $