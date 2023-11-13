Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. The Company offers premium services that require precision execution, such as expedited transit, delivery during tight time windows and special handling. The Company's Expedited Freight segment operates a national network that provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. Expedited Freight segment offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services, including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage and other handling services. Its Intermodal segment provides first- and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads. The Intermodal segment also offers contract and container freight station (CFS) warehouse and handling services.