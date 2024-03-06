Pfizer, Inc. is the world's leading pharmaceutical group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - primary care products (72.8%): medicines used in internal medicine, vaccines, medicines for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, antivirals, mRNA-based products, etc.; - specialty care products (13.8%): medicines used in immunology, in hospitals and for the treatment of rare diseases, anti-inflammatory medicines, etc.; - oncology products (12.1%); - other (1.3%). At the end of 2022, the group had more than 35 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (42.3%), Europe (21.9%) and other (35.8%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals