Air Liquide to invest 350 million dollars in Louisiana

The French industrial gas giant is accelerating its decarbonization strategy in the United States. By signing a major contract with the HYUNDAI-POSCO consortium, Air Liquide is strengthening its critical infrastructure along the Mississippi River.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/22/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air Liquide has confirmed its ambitions across the Atlantic by announcing a massive investment of over 350 million dollars to support the future low-carbon steel plant of HYUNDAI-POSCO Louisiana LLC (HPLS). This project, scheduled for commissioning in 2028, marks a key milestone in the strengthening of American industrial sovereignty.



A strategic network along the Mississippi



The investment will materialize through the installation of a new air separation unit (ASU) at the Koch Methanol site in St. James Parish. However, Air Liquide's master card lies in its extensive pipeline network running along the Mississippi River. This industrial grid allows the group to offer unmatched operational flexibility and supply reliability for oxygen, nitrogen, and argon—gases essential for next-generation steel production.



Supporting the energy transition



This partnership aligns with Air Liquide's commitment to decarbonizing heavy industries. By providing high-performance gas solutions to HPLS, the group enables the local production of essential materials with a reduced carbon footprint.

"This partnership illustrates our commitment to industrial decarbonization in the United States," emphasized Matthieu Giard, member of the Group's Executive Committee.



A strong signal for Louisiana



Welcomed by Governor Jeff Landry, this investment reinforces Air Liquide's leadership in a strategic region for the energy and chemical sectors. In addition to serving the steel industry, this new infrastructure will support increased methanol production at the Koch site, thereby optimizing the local industrial ecosystem.



For investors, this announcement confirms Air Liquide's ability to secure long-term contracts in markets undergoing transition, ensuring recurring revenue while consolidating its technological lead in low-carbon infrastructure.