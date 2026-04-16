Air Liquide unveils investment in Japan

Air Liquide is investing 200 million euros in Japan to support a semiconductor specialist.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/16/2026 at 03:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The French giant is set to build, own, and operate two new industrial gas production units in Hiroshima, Japan, to support the major expansion of a global leader in the semiconductor sector. To achieve this, Air Liquide will commit 200 million euros to supply the industrial gases essential for the production of next-generation chips.



The commissioning of these two new units is scheduled by the end of 2028. The group stated that this new investment will strengthen its position as a partner of choice in this industry, both in Japan and across the broader Asian region.