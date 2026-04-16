The French giant is set to build, own, and operate two new industrial gas production units in Hiroshima, Japan, to support the major expansion of a global leader in the semiconductor sector. To achieve this, Air Liquide will commit 200 million euros to supply the industrial gases essential for the production of next-generation chips.
The commissioning of these two new units is scheduled by the end of 2028. The group stated that this new investment will strengthen its position as a partner of choice in this industry, both in Japan and across the broader Asian region.
L'Air Liquide is one of the world leaders in industrial and medical gas production. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industrial and medical gases production (96.8%): oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, synthesized gases. The group also supplies control equipment and services for fluid systems, gas and liquid chemical management, home care and hospital hygiene services, and operating room equipment. Net sales break down by market as follows: industries (73.8%), healthcare (16.8%) and electronics (9.4%);
- other (3.2%): engineering activities related to gas production plant construction and high-tech product manufacturing.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.3%), the United States (33.4%), Americas (5.7%) and Asia/Pacific (19.5%).
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