- Biogen Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 177 to USD 214.
- Ford Motor Company: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 15.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Punto Research downgrades to sell from hold and raises the target price from USD 607.74 to USD 839.
- Lazard: Zacks downgrades to underperform from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 42.50 to USD 39.50.
- Nov Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of USD 21.
- Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 87.
- Viking Holdings Ltd: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 72.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 132 to USD 170.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 166 to USD 231.
- Booking Holdings Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 4500 to USD 180.
- Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 103 to USD 132.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 13 to USD 10.
- Comcast Corporation: Benchmark Co., LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2.50 to USD 44.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 50.
- Equinix, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1220.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 2050 to USD 1400.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 13 to USD 10.
- Moderna, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 21.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 200.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 21.
- Toast, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 36.
Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Ford, Ge Vernova, Booking, Comcast…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/14/2026 at 05:43 am EDT