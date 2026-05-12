Atos partners with Backbase for AI in the banking sector
Atos has announced the signing of a framework agreement with Backbase, the creator of the AI-native banking operating system, for a partnership deployed across international markets, including Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Portugal, Spain, South-East Europe, Switzerland, and Turkey.
Published on 05/12/2026 at 01:10 am EDT
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The agreement establishes a structured collaborative framework between Atos and Backbase covering business development, professional services, implementation support, training, and joint go-to-market initiatives.
Together, they will assist banks and financial institutions in modernizing customer journeys, enhancing digital engagement, and implementing seamless, customer-centric banking experiences.
This collaboration combines Backbase's AI-native banking operating system with Atos' expertise in AI-driven digital transformation, systems integration, sovereign cloud, cybersecurity, and large-scale service deployment.
By combining their complementary skills, the two companies aim to help financial institutions build agile, resilient, and scalable digital banking environments, according to the IT services group.