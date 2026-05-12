This agreement strengthens their collaboration to support financial institutions in accelerating their AI-driven digital transformation, while ensuring control, compliance, and system resilience within increasingly complex and regulated environments.

The agreement establishes a structured collaborative framework between Atos and Backbase covering business development, professional services, implementation support, training, and joint go-to-market initiatives.

Together, they will assist banks and financial institutions in modernizing customer journeys, enhancing digital engagement, and implementing seamless, customer-centric banking experiences.

This collaboration combines Backbase's AI-native banking operating system with Atos' expertise in AI-driven digital transformation, systems integration, sovereign cloud, cybersecurity, and large-scale service deployment.

By combining their complementary skills, the two companies aim to help financial institutions build agile, resilient, and scalable digital banking environments, according to the IT services group.