Bpifrance increases stake in Worldline as Goldman Sachs trims position

In a filing with the AMF, Bpifrance, a French public industrial and commercial institution (EPIC Bpifrance), declared that it indirectly crossed the 10% threshold of Worldline's share capital on April 2.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/13/2026 at 09:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The public financial institution specified that it holds, through Bpifrance Participations, 232,884,516 Worldline shares representing 245,362,336 voting rights, or 10.29% of the capital and 10.63% of the voting rights of the company.



This threshold crossing resulted from the subscription to the capital increase carried out by the payment solutions group. On this occasion, Bpifrance Participations individually crossed the same threshold.



Conversely, Goldman Sachs Group notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed below the 5% thresholds of Worldline's capital and voting rights on April 7, through the companies it controls.



The American investment bank stated that it indirectly holds 75,574,034 Worldline shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 3.34% of the capital and 3.27% of the voting rights of the company.