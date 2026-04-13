Bpifrance increases stake in Worldline as Goldman Sachs trims position
In a filing with the AMF, Bpifrance, a French public industrial and commercial institution (EPIC Bpifrance), declared that it indirectly crossed the 10% threshold of Worldline's share capital on April 2.
The public financial institution specified that it holds, through Bpifrance Participations, 232,884,516 Worldline shares representing 245,362,336 voting rights, or 10.29% of the capital and 10.63% of the voting rights of the company.
This threshold crossing resulted from the subscription to the capital increase carried out by the payment solutions group. On this occasion, Bpifrance Participations individually crossed the same threshold.
Conversely, Goldman Sachs Group notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed below the 5% thresholds of Worldline's capital and voting rights on April 7, through the companies it controls.
The American investment bank stated that it indirectly holds 75,574,034 Worldline shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 3.34% of the capital and 3.27% of the voting rights of the company.
Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- merchant services (80.3%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage;
- financial services (19.7%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.1%), Southern Europe (16.5%), Central and Eastern Europe (36.6%), Northern Europe (29.7%) and other (11.1%).
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