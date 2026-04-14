Christian Dior estimates conflict shaved 1 percentage point off Q1 organic growth

Christian Dior has reported its sales for the first three months of the year, characterized by declines across all divisions on a reported basis.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/14/2026 at 02:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the first quarter, group revenue fell 6% on a reported basis to 19.121 billion euros, though it posted a marginal organic increase of 1%.



Breaking down the major divisions, the flagship Fashion & Leather Goods unit saw a 9% decline to 9.247 billion euros, or a 2% retreat on a constant scope and currency basis. The Wines & Spirits business contracted by 2% to 1.273 billion euros but grew 5% organically. A similar trend was observed in Watches & Jewelry, where reported and organic figures stood at -2% and +7% respectively, on revenue of 2.443 billion euros. In Perfumes & Cosmetics, revenue decreased by 6% and remained flat on an organic basis.



The Christian Dior group stated it is maintaining its strong innovation momentum and reported solid resilience amid continued geopolitical and economic disruptions, exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East. The United States saw a strong start to the year, while in Europe and Japan, resilient local demand partially offset the decline in tourist spending. In Asia (excluding Japan), the sharp increase recorded confirms the improving trends that began in the second half of 2025. Finally, the Middle East was impacted in March by the conflict following a positive start to the year. The war weighed by approximately 1% on organic growth for the quarter.



Looking ahead, the company indicated it remains vigilant within a particularly disrupted geopolitical and economic environment, yet maintains its confidence.