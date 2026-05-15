The French luxury conglomerate is divesting the brand to WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group for a reported, although unconfirmed, sum of $850m.

LVMH has reached an agreement to sell Marc Jacobs to a joint venture formed by WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group. While the transaction value was not officially disclosed, regulatory filings reveal that the two buyers have jointly raised $850m to finance the deal. LVMH currently holds an 80% stake. This divestment brings an end to nearly thirty years of collaboration and reflects Bernard Arnault's strategy to streamline the group's portfolio amid a luxury market that is weakened by slowing Chinese consumption, Middle Eastern tensions and falling tourism.



Further divestments on the horizon



Last week, the Financial Times reported that LVMH was preparing an unprecedented strategic refocusing, citing the potential sales of Marc Jacobs, its stake in Fenty Beauty (Rihanna's brand), and the Californian winemaker Joseph Phelps Vineyards.



Marc Jacobs, who founded the label in 1984, will remain creative director after the deal is closed, which is expected by the year-end. His brand originally joined the LVMH stable in 1997.