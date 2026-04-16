Eiffage secures expansion contract for Callao Muelle Norte port in Peru

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/16/2026 at 11:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eiffage, in a joint venture with the Belgian firm Jan de Nul, has been awarded the design-build contract for the container terminal expansion at the Callao Muelle Norte port in Peru.



The total value of the contract exceeds 100 million euros.



The contract, awarded by APM Terminals Callao, involves the demolition of piers 4 and 5C, followed by the construction of a new pier 5C on piles.



The new pier, nearly twice the size of the original, will measure 441 meters in length and 44 meters in width.



The total duration of the contract is 21 months, including five months of design studies.



Several projects are currently being undertaken in Africa, notably in Benin, the Republic of the Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.