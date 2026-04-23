Private equity giant Apollo Global Management is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire the interiors division of French automotive supplier Forvia.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the private equity firm is finalizing an agreement to buy Forvia's automotive interiors business. The transaction could value the asset at about €1.4bn, according to sources familiar with the matter.



Discussions are ongoing, and no definitive agreement is guaranteed at this stage. Neither Apollo nor Forvia has commented on the reports.



The prospect of this divestment has been met with enthusiasm by investors. As trading began in Paris this morning, Forvia shares surged 8%, extending an exceptional run. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen by over 50%. This momentum brings the French group's market capitalization to approximately €2bn.