According to reports from Bloomberg, the private equity firm is finalizing an agreement to buy Forvia's automotive interiors business. The transaction could value the asset at about €1.4bn, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Discussions are ongoing, and no definitive agreement is guaranteed at this stage. Neither Apollo nor Forvia has commented on the reports.
The prospect of this divestment has been met with enthusiasm by investors. As trading began in Paris this morning, Forvia shares surged 8%, extending an exceptional run. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen by over 50%. This momentum brings the French group's market capitalization to approximately €2bn.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (31.2%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.4%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (17.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.3%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (13.9%);
- other (3.7%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 246 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Germany (10.2%), Europe (30.2%), China (19.8%), Asia (6.4%), Americas (26%), Middle East and Africa (1.2%).
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