Freelance.com 2025 net income boosted by divestment

Freelance.com, a specialist in intellectual services for businesses, reported a 30% increase in group net income to 23.3 million euros for 2025, bolstered by proceeds from the sale of Provigis and despite a negative foreign exchange impact.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/21/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Operating profit, however, fell by 21% to 21.9 million euros, weighed down by higher amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-recurring items, while EBITDA declined by 12% to 29.6 million euros.



The macroeconomic environment dampened momentum in the freelance market, leading to a decline in organic activity in France. Synergies from recent acquisitions only partially offset an unfavorable mix effect and pressure on margins.



Freelance reported annual revenue of 1,052.6 million euros, up 0.3% (-3% on an organic basis). A 1% contraction in France (-6% organic) was offset by a 3% increase in international operations (+3% organic).



The group continues to integrate and implement synergies within its acquired companies. Given the ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, it remains cautious regarding its organic growth outlook for 2026.