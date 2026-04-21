Freelance.com 2025 net income boosted by divestment
Freelance.com, a specialist in intellectual services for businesses, reported a 30% increase in group net income to 23.3 million euros for 2025, bolstered by proceeds from the sale of Provigis and despite a negative foreign exchange impact.
Operating profit, however, fell by 21% to 21.9 million euros, weighed down by higher amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-recurring items, while EBITDA declined by 12% to 29.6 million euros.
The macroeconomic environment dampened momentum in the freelance market, leading to a decline in organic activity in France. Synergies from recent acquisitions only partially offset an unfavorable mix effect and pressure on margins.
Freelance reported annual revenue of 1,052.6 million euros, up 0.3% (-3% on an organic basis). A 1% contraction in France (-6% organic) was offset by a 3% increase in international operations (+3% organic).
The group continues to integrate and implement synergies within its acquired companies. Given the ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, it remains cautious regarding its organic growth outlook for 2026.
Freelance.com specializes in providing intellectual services to large businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, and independent entrepreneurs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- salary contracting (50.7%): the group offers independent workers the possibility of obtaining employee status, taking complete charge of their administrative, tax, legal, and corporate affairs;
- free-lance service (48.9%): services provided in the fields of computers (information system development and implementation, network architecture configuration, integration of ERP solutions, Internet technology design and implementation), consulting, marketing, communication and formation via more than 150,000 independent consultants. Moreover, Freelance.com develops operates an automated marketplace intended to connect computer service providers (computer service companies, consulting firms, etc.) with each other in order to optimize the management of their contracts with each other;
- other (0.4%).
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