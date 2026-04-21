Operating profit, however, fell by 21% to 21.9 million euros, weighed down by higher amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-recurring items, while EBITDA declined by 12% to 29.6 million euros.

The macroeconomic environment dampened momentum in the freelance market, leading to a decline in organic activity in France. Synergies from recent acquisitions only partially offset an unfavorable mix effect and pressure on margins.

Freelance reported annual revenue of 1,052.6 million euros, up 0.3% (-3% on an organic basis). A 1% contraction in France (-6% organic) was offset by a 3% increase in international operations (+3% organic).

The group continues to integrate and implement synergies within its acquired companies. Given the ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, it remains cautious regarding its organic growth outlook for 2026.