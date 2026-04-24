Forvia reported revenue of 5,135 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, down 6.4% on a reported basis and 2.2% at constant exchange rates, as currency fluctuations exerted a negative impact primarily due to the dollar, the yuan, and the yen.
The 2.2% organic decline in sales represents a 120-basis-point outperformance relative to global automotive production, including a favorable geographical mix effect estimated at 80 basis points.
While the automotive supplier suffered from an unfavorable customer mix in China, where organic sales plunged by 23.5%, it posted organic growth and outperformance in Europe (+1.8%), North America (+3.1%), and the rest of Asia (+15%).
By division, organic revenue in the Growth segment fell by 5.8%, penalized by an unfavorable customer mix in the Seating business in China, while the Value segment grew by 2.1%, driven by Clean Mobility, Lifecycle Solutions, and Clarion.
Forvia added that it is proactively implementing additional measures, with the objective of fully passing through the residual impact of cost increases and targeted resilience plans aimed at mitigating the impact of potential volume declines.
The group confirmed its 2026 targets, including revenue between 20 and 21 billion euros at constant exchange rates, an operating margin between 6% and 6.5%, and net cash flow greater than or equal to 3% of revenue.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (31.2%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.4%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (17.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.3%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (13.9%);
- other (3.7%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 246 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Germany (10.2%), Europe (30.2%), China (19.8%), Asia (6.4%), Americas (26%), Middle East and Africa (1.2%).
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