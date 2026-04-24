FX headwinds and China weigh on Forvia's Q1 sales

Forvia reported revenue of 5,135 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, down 6.4% on a reported basis and 2.2% at constant exchange rates, as currency fluctuations exerted a negative impact primarily due to the dollar, the yuan, and the yen.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/24/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The 2.2% organic decline in sales represents a 120-basis-point outperformance relative to global automotive production, including a favorable geographical mix effect estimated at 80 basis points.



While the automotive supplier suffered from an unfavorable customer mix in China, where organic sales plunged by 23.5%, it posted organic growth and outperformance in Europe (+1.8%), North America (+3.1%), and the rest of Asia (+15%).



By division, organic revenue in the Growth segment fell by 5.8%, penalized by an unfavorable customer mix in the Seating business in China, while the Value segment grew by 2.1%, driven by Clean Mobility, Lifecycle Solutions, and Clarion.



Forvia added that it is proactively implementing additional measures, with the objective of fully passing through the residual impact of cost increases and targeted resilience plans aimed at mitigating the impact of potential volume declines.



The group confirmed its 2026 targets, including revenue between 20 and 21 billion euros at constant exchange rates, an operating margin between 6% and 6.5%, and net cash flow greater than or equal to 3% of revenue.