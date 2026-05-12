Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley increase stakes in Teleperformance

Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed the 10% shareholding threshold in Teleperformance on May 4. The position, held through controlled subsidiaries, was bolstered following an over-the-counter (OTC) share acquisition.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/12/2026 at 07:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The investment bank specified that, as of that date, it indirectly held 6,010,437 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, representing 10.04% of the capital and 9.80% of the voting rights in the customer experience management group.



Similarly, Morgan Stanley reported crossing the 5% threshold in Teleperformance on May 5, also via controlled entities and following an OTC transaction.



The U.S. institution disclosed an indirect holding of 3,016,365 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, accounting for 5.04% of the capital and 4.92% of the voting rights in the French company.