The investment bank specified that, as of that date, it indirectly held 6,010,437 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, representing 10.04% of the capital and 9.80% of the voting rights in the customer experience management group.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley reported crossing the 5% threshold in Teleperformance on May 5, also via controlled entities and following an OTC transaction.

The U.S. institution disclosed an indirect holding of 3,016,365 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, accounting for 5.04% of the capital and 4.92% of the voting rights in the French company.