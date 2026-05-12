Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley increase stakes in Teleperformance
Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed the 10% shareholding threshold in Teleperformance on May 4. The position, held through controlled subsidiaries, was bolstered following an over-the-counter (OTC) share acquisition.
The investment bank specified that, as of that date, it indirectly held 6,010,437 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, representing 10.04% of the capital and 9.80% of the voting rights in the customer experience management group.
Similarly, Morgan Stanley reported crossing the 5% threshold in Teleperformance on May 5, also via controlled entities and following an OTC transaction.
The U.S. institution disclosed an indirect holding of 3,016,365 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, accounting for 5.04% of the capital and 4.92% of the voting rights in the French company.
Teleperformance SE is no. 1 worldwide in outsourcing and corporate consulting services for customer relation management. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- customer experience management services (85.5%): customer information, technical assistance, customer acquisition, back-office services. The group also offers integrated services for business process management and digital transformation and high added value consulting services. Net sales are distributed by geographic region between Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia/Pacific (53.9%) and America (46.1%);
- specialized services (14.5%): online interpreting, visa application management and debt collection.
At the end of 2025, the group had nearly 490,000 employees in 100 countries and offers its services in over 400 languages across over 170 markets.
Net sales by customer sector break down into financial services (41%), administrative and government services (40%), telecommunications (12%) and retail (7%).
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