Goldman Sachs crosses 10% threshold in Teleperformance
Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 10% share capital threshold in Teleperformance on April 7. The position, held through controlled subsidiaries, resulted from an over-the-counter share acquisition.
Published on 04/15/2026 at 06:02 am EDT
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Goldman Sachs confirmed that it does not intend to seek the appointment of itself or any other person as a director or member of the company's board of directors or supervisory board.