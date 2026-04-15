Goldman Sachs crosses 10% threshold in Teleperformance

Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 10% share capital threshold in Teleperformance on April 7. The position, held through controlled subsidiaries, resulted from an over-the-counter share acquisition.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/15/2026 at 06:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 6,080,736 Teleperformance shares with equivalent voting rights, representing 10.16% of the capital and 9.91% of the voting rights of the customer experience management specialist.



Goldman Sachs confirmed that it does not intend to seek the appointment of itself or any other person as a director or member of the company's board of directors or supervisory board.