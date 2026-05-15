LVMH turns the page on Marc Jacobs

The French conglomerate is divesting the brand to WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group for a reported, though unconfirmed, sum of 850 million dollars.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/15/2026 at 12:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

LVMH has reached an agreement to sell Marc Jacobs to a joint venture formed by WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group. While the transaction value was not officially disclosed, regulatory filings indicate that the two buyers have jointly raised 850 million dollars to finance the deal. LVMH currently holds an 80% stake. This divestment brings nearly thirty years of collaboration to a close and reflects Bernard Arnault's strategy to streamline the group's portfolio amid a luxury market weakened by slowing consumption in China, Middle Eastern tensions, and a decline in tourism.



Further divestments on the horizon



Last week, the Financial Times reported that LVMH was preparing an unprecedented refocusing, citing the potential sales of Marc Jacobs, its stake in Fenty Beauty (Rihanna's brand), and the Californian winemaker Joseph Phelps Vineyards.



Marc Jacobs, who founded the label in 1984, will remain creative director following the completion of the deal, which is expected by year-end. His brand first joined the LVMH stable in 1997.