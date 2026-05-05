MPLX LP shares rose 1.4% on Wall Street Tuesday following the release of Q1 results, despite reporting figures that fell short of expectations across key performance metrics.

Established in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own and operate midstream energy infrastructure, MPLX LP posted Q1 revenue of $3.04bn, down 2.8% y-o-y and below the FactSet consensus of about $3.09bn. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $1.10 a year earlier and market expectations of around $1.08. Operating income also declined to $1.21bn, while net income attributable to MPLX fell to $912m.



This underperformance was primarily driven by lower natural gas liquid (NGL) prices, the divestiture of Rockies operations, unfavorable derivative impacts, the absence of a non-recurring customer item, and higher interest expenses. The "Natural Gas and NGL Services" segment was particularly impacted, with adjusted EBITDA decreasing by 6% y-o-y.



Despite these pressures on accounting results, the market appears to be focusing on the resilience of the company's cash flow profile. Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $1.35bn, while distributable cash flow reached $1.41bn, providing about 1.3x coverage of the quarterly distribution.



In an environment that remains favorable for gas infrastructure, management highlighted sustained natural gas demand driven by new LNG capacity, data centers, and power grid requirements. The conflict in the Middle East could also provide indirect support to the business if energy tensions bolster international demand for U.S. LNG exports.