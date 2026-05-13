Nebius Group reported a sharp increase in quarterly revenue, which nearly octupled y-o-y, driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud services. Shares in the Dutch-based "neocloud" specialist jumped approximately 16% during trading, following the announcement. Revenue for the quarter ended March reached $399m, up from $50.9m a year earlier, beating analyst expectations according to LSEG data.

The company is now significantly accelerating its capital expenditure to meet the growing demand for AI-related computing power. Nebius raised its annual capex guidance to a range of $20bn to $25bn, up from its previous forecast of $16bn to $20bn. The group, whose client base includes Meta and Microsoft, notably provides Nvidia GPUs and computing platforms to developers. CEO Arkady Volozh indicated that multiple customers were competing for every GPU brought online, highlighting the group's demand visibility through 2027.



Investments in data centers and equipment caused quarterly capex to soar to approximately $2.5bn, compared to $544m a year earlier. Nebius is also pursuing expansion through acquisitions and long-term contracts, including the purchase of startup Eigen AI for approximately $643m and an agreement with Meta that could reach $27bn over five years. The group also announced the opening of a new site in Pennsylvania capable of eventually supporting 1.2 gigawatts of power capacity.