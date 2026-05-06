Nvidia and Corning bolster optical capabilities for Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia and Corning have announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing optical infrastructure for artificial intelligence in the United States. Three new advanced manufacturing facilities will be opened in North Carolina and Texas to meet the growing requirements of the semiconductor specialist. The project is expected to create at least 3,000 jobs and increase Corning's domestic optical production capacity tenfold. As part of the agreement, Nvidia may invest up to $3.2bn in the group through various financial instruments.

The Markets cheered the announcement, with Corning shares surging approximately 13% and Nvidia gaining over 5%. The partnership comes amid an explosion in AI investment since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. Specifically, Nvidia is preparing a phased transition from copper connections to Corning's optical fibers using "co-packaged optics" technology. This approach brings optical connections closer to the chips to enhance transfer speeds while reducing data center energy consumption.



Historically known for providing glass for Apple's iPhone, Corning now generates a significant portion of its business from optical communications. The group is fully capitalizing on the AI boom, with its stock price advancing over 250% in the past year. The growing interest in optical technologies is driven by their ability to transport data faster and with lower power consumption than traditional electrical connections. Nvidia, Broadcom, Marvell, and Intel are currently developing similar solutions to support the scaling of large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure.