Oddo BHF Upgrades Recommendation on Crédit Agricole

Oddo BHF has upgraded its recommendation on Crédit Agricole shares, moving from "neutral" to "outperform," with a price target raised from 18 to 20 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/27/2026 at 05:05 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The broker anticipates that net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be impacted by the initial equity accounting of Banco BPM, resulting in a charge of approximately 600 million euros. However, it considers this impact to be temporary and not detrimental to the group's medium-term potential.



According to the note, the cost of risk remains contained at 38 basis points, and the expected CET1 ratio of 17.76% remains well above the group's target.



The research firm also highlights a potential for stock market revaluation, pointing out that "the stock is trading at low multiples," with a 2027e P/E of 7.1x compared to a sector average of 9.3x, which "does not reflect the quality of the group's fundamentals."