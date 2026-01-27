The broker anticipates that net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be impacted by the initial equity accounting of Banco BPM, resulting in a charge of approximately 600 million euros. However, it considers this impact to be temporary and not detrimental to the group's medium-term potential.
According to the note, the cost of risk remains contained at 38 basis points, and the expected CET1 ratio of 17.76% remains well above the group's target.
The research firm also highlights a potential for stock market revaluation, pointing out that "the stock is trading at low multiples," with a 2027e P/E of 7.1x compared to a sector average of 9.3x, which "does not reflect the quality of the group's fundamentals."
Oddo BHF Upgrades Recommendation on Crédit Agricole
Oddo BHF has upgraded its recommendation on Crédit Agricole shares, moving from "neutral" to "outperform," with a price target raised from 18 to 20 euros.
