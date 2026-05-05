Palantir has delivered a quarter that looks like a show of force. The group, led by the divisive Alex Karp, indeed provides concrete figures in its support: 85% growth, an adjusted operating margin of 60%, adjusted free cash flow of $925m and increased annual targets. While its CEO may indulge in hyperbole, sometimes with the subtlety of a megaphone on a battlefield, this latest release once again gives him plenty to shout about.

Palantir generated Q1 2026 revenue of $1.63bn, compared with $883.9m the previous year and above the $1.54bn expected by analysts. Adjusted EPS reached $0.33, beating the target of $0.28. On a GAAP basis, net income reached $871m, up from $214m a year ago, while diluted EPS rose from $0.08 to $0.34.

The quality of the release lies primarily in the combination of hypergrowth and profitability. Palantir posted a GAAP net margin of 53%, an adjusted operating margin of 60%, and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 57%. In other words, the group is not just growing fast: it is converting a significant share of its revenue into profit and cash. At $925m, adjusted free cash flow over the quarter even exceeded the revenue generated over the same period a year earlier. Furthermore, the "rule of 40" stands at 145%. Indeed, it is hard to be more compelling than that.

Source: Palantir

America as the Primary Accelerator

The engine behind this release is clearly American. US revenue soared 104% to $1.282bn, which now represents 79% of the total. This is both the model's greatest strength and its main concentration risk. The US government, which has historically been a pillar for Palantir, accelerated by 84% to $687m. Maven, defense programs, ShipOS, and a $300m contract with the Department of Agriculture confirm the group's deep integration into US public and military infrastructure.

Maven Smart System

The US commercial segment performed even better, with revenue up 133% to $595m. The US commercial customer base reached 615, up 42% y-o-y and 8% for the quarter. The segment signed contracts worth over $1bn for the third consecutive quarter, and the remaining deal value grew by 112%. Palantir is therefore no longer just a company associated with defense and intelligence: its AIP platform is beginning to establish itself within large corporations, with industrial, financial and operational use cases.

A Financial Machine Far Above Software Standards

Adjusted operating income reached $984m, yielding an adjusted operating margin of 60%, even as adjusted expenses increased by 32% y-o-y to $649m. The company is thus investing more in its products and technical talent without sacrificing profitability. This is a rare luxury in the software sector: financing expansion, while simultaneously broadening apparent profitability.

The balance sheet also provides comfortable maneuvering room, with $8bn in cash, cash equivalent, and short-term US Treasuries. Contractual indicators reinforce visibility: Palantir signed 206 contracts worth at least $1m, including 47 worth over $10m. Total contractual bookings reached $2.41bn, up 61%, while the total remaining deal value climbed 98% to $11.8bn. The net dollar retention rate stood at 150%, a sign that existing customers are spending significantly more than before.

This momentum lends weight to the upward revision of the outlook. For the second quarter, Palantir is targeting $1.797bn to $1.801bn in revenue, against the $1.68bn expected. For 2026, the annual forecast has been raised to $7.650bn-$7.662bn, up from $7.182bn-$7.198bn previously. The group also expects $4.440bn to $4.452bn in adjusted operating income and 4.2 to 4.4 billion USD in adjusted free cash flow. U.S. commercial revenue is expected to exceed 3.224 billion USD, representing at least 120% growth.

AIP, or the Promise of AI Without Operational Mess

Alex Karp's rhetoric on AI is often theatrical. But behind the phrases about the "no slop zone," the "Ontology," and the death of legacy software, the core idea is precise: companies do not just need AI models; they need a system capable of connecting them to data, rules, permissions, costs, and security constraints. As tokens become cheaper, usage explodes; as usage explodes, the need for control increases.

This is where Palantir positions AIP. The company claims its platform allows for the deployment of AI agents in real-world environments with traceability, governance, and auditability. Examples provided range from GE Aerospace, which strengthened its partnership after a 26% increase in engine production using AIP, to ShipOS, which reportedly reduced certain industrial lead times spectacularly. These cases should be viewed with caution, but they illustrate the message: Palantir is selling an execution infrastructure rather than just a smart assistant.

Risks Remain Ever-Present

The release is brilliant, but it does not make the case risk-free. U.S. concentration is high, while international commercial revenue grew by only 26% to 179 million USD. Reliance on large contracts, particularly public ones, can also make the trajectory more uneven. Management acknowledges, moreover, that demand is outstripping execution capacity, with an explicit priority given to U.S. national security.

Mention should also be made of Stock-Based Compensation (SBC), which amounted to 202 million dollars in Q1 2026, supplemented by 28 million dollars in employer payroll taxes related to stock-based pay.

Competition is the other challenge. Palantir currently holds a credible operational lead, but hyperscalers, AI labs, Snowflake, Databricks, and other players will seek to integrate more governance, orchestration, and privacy features. The company will need to continue investing heavily to maintain its edge, particularly in technical talent.

Exceptional Execution, Merciless Valuation

The figures are exceptional, but the stock must contend with already gargantuan expectations. The moderate market reaction following the release shows that investors are not just discovering the quality of the story; rather, they are questioning how much is reasonable to pay for it. At this level, excellence is no longer a bonus; it is the bare minimum. It is worth noting that even after this report of remarkable growth, the stock still trades at over 100 times its estimated earnings for this year.

Palantir has delivered a quarter of rare density: growth, profitability, cash flow, backlog, and outlook are all moving in the right direction. The surprise is positive, the financial quality is high, and AIP's credibility has been bolstered. However, the investment case remains demanding. Palantir is running fast, very fast indeed. The question is no longer whether the company knows how to monetize operational AI. It has proven that. The real question now is how long it can run at this speed without the market, always charmed but never satisfied, demanding even more.