The data analytics specialist has reported record Q1 results, driven by rapid expansion across its public and private sector operations.

Palantir released earnings that significantly beat expectations, with revenue reaching $1.63bn against the $1.54bn anticipated, and adjusted EPS of $0.33, exceeding the $0.28 forecast. Revenue surged 85% y-o-y, marking the fastest growth since the group's IPO in 2020. Net income surpassed $870.5m, more than four times its the previous year. The stock edged up approximately 1% in extended trading.



This momentum is driven by strong demand, particularly from US government agencies, where revenue grew 84% to $687m. The group is benefiting from major contracts, including an agreement with the US Army that could reach $10bn. In the private sector, US commercial activity also saw significant expansion, rising 133% to $595m, supported by contracts with groups such as Airbus, GE Aerospace, and Stellantis.



On the back of this performance, Palantir raised its 2026 guidance, now forecasting revenue between $7.65bn and $7.66bn, representing 71% growth. The group also expects adjusted free cash flow to range between $4.2bn and $4.4bn. Despite these results, the stock is down YTD amid a cautious environment for tech valuations, even as the company highlights its strategic positioning focused on concrete artificial intelligence applications.