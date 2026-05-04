Palantir released earnings that significantly beat expectations, with revenue reaching $1.63bn against the $1.54bn anticipated, and adjusted EPS of $0.33, exceeding the $0.28 forecast. Revenue surged 85% y-o-y, marking the fastest growth since the group's IPO in 2020. Net income surpassed $870.5m, more than four times its the previous year. The stock edged up approximately 1% in extended trading.
This momentum is driven by strong demand, particularly from US government agencies, where revenue grew 84% to $687m. The group is benefiting from major contracts, including an agreement with the US Army that could reach $10bn. In the private sector, US commercial activity also saw significant expansion, rising 133% to $595m, supported by contracts with groups such as Airbus, GE Aerospace, and Stellantis.
On the back of this performance, Palantir raised its 2026 guidance, now forecasting revenue between $7.65bn and $7.66bn, representing 71% growth. The group also expects adjusted free cash flow to range between $4.2bn and $4.4bn. Despite these results, the stock is down YTD amid a cautious environment for tech valuations, even as the company highlights its strategic positioning focused on concrete artificial intelligence applications.
Palantir posts robust growth and raises annual guidance
The data analytics specialist has reported record Q1 results, driven by rapid expansion across its public and private sector operations.
Published on 05/04/2026 at 05:08 pm EDT
Palantir released earnings that significantly beat expectations, with revenue reaching $1.63bn against the $1.54bn anticipated, and adjusted EPS of $0.33, exceeding the $0.28 forecast. Revenue surged 85% y-o-y, marking the fastest growth since the group's IPO in 2020. Net income surpassed $870.5m, more than four times its the previous year. The stock edged up approximately 1% in extended trading.