On April 24, 2026, Safran entered into an agreement with an investment services provider for a share buyback tranche intended for cancellation. Under the terms of this agreement, the aerospace and defense supplier will purchase its own shares for a maximum amount of 375 million euros from April 27, 2026, until July 08, 2026, at the latest. This operation is part of the 5 billion euro share buyback program for cancellation to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, of which 1.9 billion euros have already been executed in 2025 and 2026.
This transaction will be carried out in accordance with the share buyback authorization granted on May 22, 2025, by the Annual General Meeting, and subsequently, if applicable, in accordance with the new authorization to be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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