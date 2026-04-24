Safran: share buyback for cancellation

On April 24, 2026, Safran entered into an agreement with an investment services provider for a share buyback tranche intended for cancellation. Under the terms of this agreement, the aerospace and defense supplier will purchase its own shares for a maximum amount of 375 million euros from April 27, 2026, until July 08, 2026, at the latest. This operation is part of the 5 billion euro share buyback program for cancellation to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, of which 1.9 billion euros have already been executed in 2025 and 2026.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/24/2026 at 12:09 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction will be carried out in accordance with the share buyback authorization granted on May 22, 2025, by the Annual General Meeting, and subsequently, if applicable, in accordance with the new authorization to be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026.