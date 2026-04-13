Technip Energies launches 2026 employee share ownership plan

Technip Energies has launched ESOP 2026, an employee share ownership scheme offered to approximately 17,000 eligible employees across 19 countries, aimed at involving staff in the group's long-term value creation. The ESOP 2026 offer is available in Australia, Belgium, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Approximately 90% of the group's workforce will thus have the opportunity to participate.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/13/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The offer is being proposed within the framework of Technip Energies' Group Savings Plan (PEG) and International Group Savings Plan (PEGI).



It will be implemented through a capital increase, representing a maximum of 1.5% of the share capital, subject to a total subscription limit of 55 million euros. Upon issuance, the new shares will be fully fungible with existing shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.



Eligible employees will have the opportunity to subscribe to the following offers:



- "ESOP Classic", allowing subscription at a discounted price with the benefit of a company matching contribution.



- "ESOP Leverage", providing protection of the personal investment and the higher of either a minimum guaranteed return over the investment period or a multiple of the protected average increase in the Technip Energies share price.



The subscription price for the shares will be equal to the arithmetic mean of the volume-weighted average prices (VWAP) of Technip Energies shares on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding the decision by the Chief Executive Officer fixing the opening date of the subscription/revocation period, less a 20% discount.



The shares will be subject to a 5-year lock-up period, except in cases of authorized early release. They will be subscribed through an employee shareholding fund (FCPE) or, in certain countries, directly by the employees.