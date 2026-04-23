Tesla reported a mixed set of Q1 results, with earnings beating expectations, despite revenue falling short. The group posted adjusted EPS of 41 cents, above the 37 cents anticipated by analysts, while revenue came in at $22.39bn, shy of the $22.64bn forecast. Notwithstanding the top-line disappointment, the stock climbed over 3% in after-hours trading.
Revenue nevertheless rose 16% y-o-y to $22.39bn, up from $19.3bn a year earlier. The automotive segment, the group's primary driver, also grew by 16% to $16.2bn, but remains under pressure from intensifying competition, notably from international manufacturers such as BYD. Tesla shares have retreated 14% YTD, reflecting these headwinds.
To bolster demand, the company plans to launch more affordable versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Meanwhile, the energy business, which includes solar and storage solutions, declined 12% y-o-y to $2.41bn, confirming a slowdown in that segment.
Tesla, Inc. designs, builds, and sells electric vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of automotive vehicles (69.4%);
- sale of energy generation and storage systems (13.5%);
- services (13.2%): primarily maintenance and repair services. The group also develops sale of power train assembly components for electric vehicles activity;
- automotive credits (2.1%);
- automotive leasing (1.8%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 8 manufacturing sites located in the United States (5), China (2) and Germany.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.2%), China (22.1%) and other (27.7%).
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