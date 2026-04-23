Revenue nevertheless rose 16% y-o-y to $22.39bn, up from $19.3bn a year earlier. The automotive segment, the group's primary driver, also grew by 16% to $16.2bn, but remains under pressure from intensifying competition, notably from international manufacturers such as BYD. Tesla shares have retreated 14% YTD, reflecting these headwinds.

To bolster demand, the company plans to launch more affordable versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Meanwhile, the energy business, which includes solar and storage solutions, declined 12% y-o-y to $2.41bn, confirming a slowdown in that segment.