Yesterday, Exail reported consolidated revenue of 131 MEUR for the first quarter of 2026, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year and significantly ahead of consensus estimates (112 MEUR).
This morning, TP ICAP Midcap welcomed this "significantly better-than-expected" release, characterized by a faster-than-anticipated acceleration in business activity. Beyond the performance of the Navigation & Maritime Robotics division, which grew by 51%, the broker also highlighted solid order intake, particularly in navigation, despite a more mixed performance in advanced technologies.
Finally, the group confirmed its annual targets, although management urged caution for the second quarter due to a high base of comparison.
Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in cutting-edge technology in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics. Backed by a strong entrepreneurial background, Exail Technologies guarantees performance, reliability, and security to both civil and military customers who work in harsh environments. From the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group enhances its customers' capabilities using components, products, and systems. Exail Technologies operates in nearly 80 countries.
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