TP ICAP Midcap reiterates rating on Exail following quarterly results

The analyst maintains a Buy rating on Exail Technologies shares, with an unchanged price target of 128 EUR. The stock is down 0.6% this morning but remains up approximately 60% year-to-date.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/16/2026 at 05:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Yesterday, Exail reported consolidated revenue of 131 MEUR for the first quarter of 2026, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year and significantly ahead of consensus estimates (112 MEUR).



This morning, TP ICAP Midcap welcomed this "significantly better-than-expected" release, characterized by a faster-than-anticipated acceleration in business activity. Beyond the performance of the Navigation & Maritime Robotics division, which grew by 51%, the broker also highlighted solid order intake, particularly in navigation, despite a more mixed performance in advanced technologies.



Finally, the group confirmed its annual targets, although management urged caution for the second quarter due to a high base of comparison.