Yesterday, Exail reported consolidated revenue of 131 MEUR for the first quarter of 2026, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year and significantly ahead of consensus estimates (112 MEUR).

This morning, TP ICAP Midcap welcomed this "significantly better-than-expected" release, characterized by a faster-than-anticipated acceleration in business activity. Beyond the performance of the Navigation & Maritime Robotics division, which grew by 51%, the broker also highlighted solid order intake, particularly in navigation, despite a more mixed performance in advanced technologies.

Finally, the group confirmed its annual targets, although management urged caution for the second quarter due to a high base of comparison.