Vinci secures approximately 200 million euro contract in New Zealand

HEB Construction, a New Zealand-based subsidiary of Vinci Construction, has signed a contract with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/27/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT - Modified on 04/27/2026 at 12:07 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The agreement covers maintenance and improvement services for the national road network in the North Canterbury region, located on New Zealand's South Island.



With a total value of approximately 200 million euros (400 million New Zealand dollars), the contract spans a 10-year period starting in May 2026.



HEB Construction will be responsible for inspections, maintenance and repair works, as well as emergency response management across approximately 880 kilometers of roadway.



The Vinci Group generated revenue of approximately 800 million euros in 2025 in New Zealand, where it employs more than 3,000 people.