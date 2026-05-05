Worldline completes divestment of 51% stake in ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions

Worldline has announced the planned sale of its 51% interest in Worldline Australia (operating as ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions) to its joint venture partner ANZ.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/05/2026 at 03:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction was executed at an enterprise value of approximately 107 million euros (on a 100% basis). With this deal, Worldline has successfully finalized its strategic refocusing plan.



ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions is an established player in the merchant acquiring sector, serving SMEs and large enterprises across Australia.



Completion of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.



The combined net proceeds from all previously announced divestments (MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline Merchant Services India, Worldline New Zealand, and ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions Australia) are estimated to be between 590 million and 640 million euros.



'Worldline management remains focused on the implementation of the North Star 2030 transformation plan with the aim of restoring the Group's revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation,' the group stated.