The transaction was executed at an enterprise value of approximately 107 million euros (on a 100% basis). With this deal, Worldline has successfully finalized its strategic refocusing plan.
ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions is an established player in the merchant acquiring sector, serving SMEs and large enterprises across Australia.
Completion of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
The combined net proceeds from all previously announced divestments (MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline Merchant Services India, Worldline New Zealand, and ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions Australia) are estimated to be between 590 million and 640 million euros.
'Worldline management remains focused on the implementation of the North Star 2030 transformation plan with the aim of restoring the Group's revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation,' the group stated.
Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- merchant services (80.3%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage;
- financial services (19.7%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.1%), Southern Europe (16.5%), Central and Eastern Europe (36.6%), Northern Europe (29.7%) and other (11.1%).
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