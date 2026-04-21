Amazon has announced a new financial commitment of up to $25bn in Anthropic, bringing its total investment in the artificial intelligence startup to $33bn. This transaction is part of an expanded infrastructure partnership, featuring an immediate $5bn injection, supplemented by up to $2bn, contingent on commercial milestones. This initial tranche values Anthropic at $380bn.

Alongside this, Anthropic has committed to spending over $100bn over ten years on Amazon Web Services technologies, specifically focusing on in-house developed Trainium chips. The company has also secured up to 5 gigawatts of capacity for training and deploying its Claude models, with nearly an additional gigawatt expected by the end of the year. This agreement aims to meet surging demand, as the firm claims over 100,000 customers and annualized revenue of more than $30bn.



This announcement comes amid intensifying competition amongst cloud giants, who are ramping up investments in artificial intelligence. Amazon forecasts approximately $200bn in capital expenditure this year, largely directed towards such infrastructure. The deal also echoes another commitment of up to $50bn in OpenAI, highlighting the fierce rivalry between the sector's major players as Anthropic considers an IPO.