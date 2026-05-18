  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 502.
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to market weight from underweight with a target price of USD 214.
  • Ball Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 60.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 107.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 100.
  • Invitation Homes Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 32.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 293 to USD 331.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 900 to USD 700.
  • V.f. Corporation: Williams Trading LLC upgrades to buy from sell and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 19.
  • Westlake Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price of USD 90
  • Ciena Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 345 to USD 658.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 525 to USD 700.
  • Echostar Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 129 to USD 155.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 250 to USD 180.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 405 to USD 310.
  • Zoetis Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 145 to USD 112.