This succession comes after nearly fifteen years of leadership characterized by explosive growth, during which Apple's market capitalization surged approximately 24-fold to reach 4 trillion dollars. Under the Cook era, the group diversified its operations with products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods and the Vision Pro headset, launched in 2024, although yet to achieve mass-market adoption. John Ternus, long regarded as a natural successor, has spearheaded the hardware development of most of the group's flagship products.

The incoming CEO will face several challenges, notably a more complex supply chain amid geopolitical tensions and semiconductor-related constraints.