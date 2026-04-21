As he prepares to take office, Apple's incoming CEO John Ternus embodies a pragmatic, hardware-centric innovation approach, contrasting with the massive artificial intelligence commitments of his competitors.

John Ternus, who will succeed Tim Cook on September 1, has a clear direction: prioritizing product design over the artificial intelligence arms race. In contrast to Microsoft or Google, which are investing hundreds of billions in AI, Apple's future chief is adopting a cautious stance. He emphasizes the utility of technologies rather than their mere deployment.

In a recent interview with Tom's Guide, he summarized his vision: "we never think about launching a technology," but rather "how to leverage it to create exceptional products." This philosophy remains faithful to Apple's DNA, even as the group surrendered its position as the world's largest market capitalization to Nvidia, notably due to delays with Siri and its reliance on Google for AI capabilities.

In the near term, iPhone sales are resisting. However, the rise of AI could reshuffle the pack in the smartphone market. Competitors such as Samsung and OpenAI are already preparing for this shift. Meta, meanwhile, has taken an early lead with its Ray-Ban smart glasses featuring integrated AI functions.

One question remains: will Ternus be able to make the bold decisions required to build an AI platform capable of attracting developers and enterprises? Investors fear a certain form of conservatism.

A solid internal reputation

A 25-year Apple veteran with a background primarily in hardware, Ternus is renowned for his rigor and attention to detail. He advocates the use of recycled materials and maintains a leadership style marked by humility. At the University of Pennsylvania, he recently urged graduates to strive for excellence without losing that sense of humility.

Internally, he enjoys strong confidence. His approach, centered on hardware innovation, echoes that of Steve Jobs, particularly in the focus placed on customer experience. His track record includes the Mac's transition to in-house designed chips, which revitalized both performance and sales.

Ultimately, his strategy aligns with Apple's continuity: prioritizing quality, hardware innovation, and user experience, with increased attention to sustainability issues.