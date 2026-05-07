Following this transaction, the state-owned investment bank will see its holding in the engineering firm fall to approximately 8%. Morgan Stanley and Société Générale acted as joint bookrunners for the deal. While the final execution price was not officially disclosed, such placements are typically carried out at a discount to the last closing price to ensure market absorption. In pre-market trading, Technip shares were down just over 2% at around 39.30 EUR.

Bpifrance remains the second-largest shareholder in Technip Energies, trailing only HAL Investments.