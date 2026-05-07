Bpifrance trims stake in Technip Energies

Bpifrance launched the placement of a 2% stake in Technip Energies (3.57 million shares) yesterday evening at 39 EUR per share. The proceeds from the transaction amount to 139 million euros.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/07/2026 at 02:34 am EDT - Modified on 05/07/2026 at 02:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following this transaction, the state-owned investment bank will see its holding in the engineering firm fall to approximately 8%. Morgan Stanley and Société Générale acted as joint bookrunners for the deal. While the final execution price was not officially disclosed, such placements are typically carried out at a discount to the last closing price to ensure market absorption. In pre-market trading, Technip shares were down just over 2% at around 39.30 EUR.



Bpifrance remains the second-largest shareholder in Technip Energies, trailing only HAL Investments.