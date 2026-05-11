Eviden to support Belgian-Luxembourgish military cooperation

Atos Group has announced a contract through which its Eviden division will support the operational and digital convergence of the Luxembourgish and Belgian armies, as part of the military cooperation agreement between Belgium and Luxembourg.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/11/2026 at 04:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eviden will equip the Luxembourgish army with a training platform for the SCORPION Combat Information System (SICS) and study the digitalization of Luxembourgish force vehicles to ensure interoperability with the new generation of CaMo vehicles.



The operational and digital convergence, aligned with the French SCORPION standard, will support the creation of a medium-type combat reconnaissance battalion. The objective is to establish a unified operational capability across the three countries.



Luxembourg, which has purchased 54 CaMo (Motorized Capability) vehicles as part of the creation of this binational battalion, will benefit from the expertise of Eviden, the provider of the SICS system which serves as the digital nervous system for both the CaMo and SCORPION programs.



'The combination of SICS and CaMo vehicles enables the instantaneous sharing of information between vehicles, platoons, and command posts, thereby shortening the decision loop', the IT services group added.