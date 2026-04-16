GL events in the red despite solid start to the year

The integrated event industry group (-2.59%) is finding little favor on the stock market this morning, despite reporting an 8.9% increase in first-quarter revenue.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/16/2026 at 03:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

GL events' consolidated revenue for the period reached 468.1 million euros, up 9%. All divisions posted growth except for GL Events Exhibitions, which declined by 24%. International operations accounted for 51% of first-quarter 2026 revenue, compared with 49% a year earlier.



Despite a persistently unstable geopolitical environment, the company is approaching the current year with confidence and expects another year of expansion, bolstered by the momentum of its Live and Venues divisions. "The group is targeting revenue growth of over 8% on a constant scope and exchange rate basis, accompanied by an increase in operating profit. At the same time, it plans to maintain a sustained level of investment, with a capex program estimated at around 80 million euros. Furthermore, excluding external growth operations currently under review or being finalized, GL events anticipates a further slight reduction in its net debt, as well as a continuous improvement in its financing ratios," the group detailed in a statement.



"The start of the year is strong, and management has shown great confidence in exceeding annual guidance as early as the first half. M&A transactions could take place, as the group's leverage allows for it, but only at disciplined prices," noted Oddo BHF, which maintains its outperform rating on the stock.



"This is a solid publication that supports the thesis of profitable growth for the year 2026. Following an update of our scenarios, we reiterate our buy recommendation," added Portzamparc.



"As expected, activity was notably driven by the Live division (+29%), with the Milan-Cortina Olympics and preparations for the Asian Games. Financial targets are confirmed," summarized TP Icap Midcap, which has a buy rating on the shares.



Since the beginning of the year, GL events' stock has gained 7%.