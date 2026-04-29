North America:

  • Microsoft to deploy Copilot 365 to all 743,000 Accenture employees in a major AI deal.
  • Amazon unveils AI agents to automate hiring and supply-chain planning for retail operations.
  • Amazon Web Services partners with OpenAI to launch AI-powered productivity tools.
  • OpenAI releases latest AI models on Amazon Web Services, ending exclusivity with Microsoft.
  • Visa reports 17% revenue growth in Q2, raises full-year guidance, and announces $20 billion share buyback.
  • Meta Platforms under EU scrutiny for potential Digital Services Act breaches regarding child safety.
  • T-Mobile reports 1Q revenue increase, driven by postpaid account growth, surpassing forecasts.
  • UPS shares drop 7% due to warnings of potential impacts from rising fuel costs and consumer confidence.
  • Cognizant Technology acquires Astreya for approximately $600 million to enhance AI infrastructure.
  • Cloudera sued by U.S. Justice Department for alleged discrimination against U.S. workers.
  • Forrester Research introduces AI agent integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot for insights.
  • Walt Disney's ABC broadcast licenses under FCC review amid political pressure.
  • Boeing signs $13.5 billion deal with Copa Airlines for up to 60 737 MAX jets.
  • Copa Airlines signs a $13.5 billion deal with Boeing for up to 60 737 MAX jets.

Europe:

  • UBS reports Q1 net profit of $3.04 billion, surpassing expectations with strong investment banking.
  • TotalEnergies reports a 29% rise in Q1 2026 earnings, driven by high oil prices and trading.
  • Mercedes-Benz reports 17% drop in Q1 operating profit, remains optimistic about future profitability.
  • HSBC appoints Gautam Anand as head of Global India private banking to enhance wealth services.
  • Booking Holdings reports strong Q1 profit jump, with EPS rising to $1.14.
  • DCC shares rise 16% after cash takeover proposal from Energy Capital Partners and KKR.
  • Carlsberg reports Q1 net sales of DKK 20.724 bn, exceeding consensus with 3.6% organic growth.
  • Iberdrola reports Q1 adjusted net profit of €1.865 billion, raises 2026 profit growth forecast.
  • GSK reports higher-than-expected Q1 earnings, driven by strong sales of respiratory medicines.
  • Volvo Cars reports Q1 revenue in line with forecasts, but operating profit below expectations.
  • UPM-Kymmene and Sappi joint venture investigation advanced to Phase II by European Commission.

Rest of World:

  • Samsung Electronics shares jump, contributing to South Korean shares closing at a record high.
  • Woodside Energy reports 7% increase in Q1 2026 operating revenue, driven by higher oil prices.
  • UMC reports strong quarterly earnings amid memory chip supply shortages.
  • China's central bank guidance boosts iron ore futures despite supply concerns.
  • Argentina's San Juan court lifts suspension on Vicuna copper project, enabling BHP and Lundin Mining to resume operations.