Global markets live: Microsoft, Amazon, Visa, T-Mobile, UPS…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Microsoft to deploy Copilot 365 to all 743,000 Accenture employees in a major AI deal.
- Amazon unveils AI agents to automate hiring and supply-chain planning for retail operations.
- Amazon Web Services partners with OpenAI to launch AI-powered productivity tools.
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OpenAI releases latest AI models on Amazon Web Services, ending exclusivity with Microsoft.
- Visa reports 17% revenue growth in Q2, raises full-year guidance, and announces $20 billion share buyback.
- Meta Platforms under EU scrutiny for potential Digital Services Act breaches regarding child safety.
- T-Mobile reports 1Q revenue increase, driven by postpaid account growth, surpassing forecasts.
- UPS shares drop 7% due to warnings of potential impacts from rising fuel costs and consumer confidence.
- Cognizant Technology acquires Astreya for approximately $600 million to enhance AI infrastructure.
- Cloudera sued by U.S. Justice Department for alleged discrimination against U.S. workers.
- Forrester Research introduces AI agent integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot for insights.
- Walt Disney's ABC broadcast licenses under FCC review amid political pressure.
- Boeing signs $13.5 billion deal with Copa Airlines for up to 60 737 MAX jets.
- Copa Airlines signs a $13.5 billion deal with Boeing for up to 60 737 MAX jets.
Europe:
- UBS reports Q1 net profit of $3.04 billion, surpassing expectations with strong investment banking.
- TotalEnergies reports a 29% rise in Q1 2026 earnings, driven by high oil prices and trading.
- Mercedes-Benz reports 17% drop in Q1 operating profit, remains optimistic about future profitability.
- HSBC appoints Gautam Anand as head of Global India private banking to enhance wealth services.
- Booking Holdings reports strong Q1 profit jump, with EPS rising to $1.14.
- DCC shares rise 16% after cash takeover proposal from Energy Capital Partners and KKR.
- Carlsberg reports Q1 net sales of DKK 20.724 bn, exceeding consensus with 3.6% organic growth.
- Iberdrola reports Q1 adjusted net profit of €1.865 billion, raises 2026 profit growth forecast.
- GSK reports higher-than-expected Q1 earnings, driven by strong sales of respiratory medicines.
- Volvo Cars reports Q1 revenue in line with forecasts, but operating profit below expectations.
- UPM-Kymmene and Sappi joint venture investigation advanced to Phase II by European Commission.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics shares jump, contributing to South Korean shares closing at a record high.
- Woodside Energy reports 7% increase in Q1 2026 operating revenue, driven by higher oil prices.
- UMC reports strong quarterly earnings amid memory chip supply shortages.
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China's central bank guidance boosts iron ore futures despite supply concerns.
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Argentina's San Juan court lifts suspension on Vicuna copper project, enabling BHP and Lundin Mining to resume operations.
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