Global markets live: Microsoft, Amazon, Visa, T-Mobile, UPS…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Microsoft to deploy Copilot 365 to all 743,000 Accenture employees in a major AI deal.

Amazon unveils AI agents to automate hiring and supply-chain planning for retail operations.

Amazon Web Services partners with OpenAI to launch AI-powered productivity tools.

OpenAI releases latest AI models on Amazon Web Services, ending exclusivity with Microsoft.

Visa reports 17% revenue growth in Q2, raises full-year guidance, and announces $20 billion share buyback.

Meta Platforms under EU scrutiny for potential Digital Services Act breaches regarding child safety.

T-Mobile reports 1Q revenue increase, driven by postpaid account growth, surpassing forecasts.

UPS shares drop 7% due to warnings of potential impacts from rising fuel costs and consumer confidence.

Cognizant Technology acquires Astreya for approximately $600 million to enhance AI infrastructure.

Cloudera sued by U.S. Justice Department for alleged discrimination against U.S. workers.

Forrester Research introduces AI agent integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot for insights.

Walt Disney's ABC broadcast licenses under FCC review amid political pressure.

Boeing signs $13.5 billion deal with Copa Airlines for up to 60 737 MAX jets.

Copa Airlines signs a $13.5 billion deal with Boeing for up to 60 737 MAX jets. Europe: UBS reports Q1 net profit of $3.04 billion, surpassing expectations with strong investment banking.

TotalEnergies reports a 29% rise in Q1 2026 earnings, driven by high oil prices and trading.

Mercedes-Benz reports 17% drop in Q1 operating profit, remains optimistic about future profitability.

HSBC appoints Gautam Anand as head of Global India private banking to enhance wealth services.

Booking Holdings reports strong Q1 profit jump, with EPS rising to $1.14.

DCC shares rise 16% after cash takeover proposal from Energy Capital Partners and KKR.

Carlsberg reports Q1 net sales of DKK 20.724 bn, exceeding consensus with 3.6% organic growth.

Iberdrola reports Q1 adjusted net profit of €1.865 billion, raises 2026 profit growth forecast.

GSK reports higher-than-expected Q1 earnings, driven by strong sales of respiratory medicines.

Volvo Cars reports Q1 revenue in line with forecasts, but operating profit below expectations.

UPM-Kymmene and Sappi joint venture investigation advanced to Phase II by European Commission. Rest of World: Samsung Electronics shares jump, contributing to South Korean shares closing at a record high.

Woodside Energy reports 7% increase in Q1 2026 operating revenue, driven by higher oil prices.

UMC reports strong quarterly earnings amid memory chip supply shortages.

China's central bank guidance boosts iron ore futures despite supply concerns.

Argentina's San Juan court lifts suspension on Vicuna copper project, enabling BHP and Lundin Mining to resume operations.