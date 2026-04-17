In a filing with the AMF, BNP Paribas Développement declared, by way of regularisation, that it crossed below the 5% threshold of MedinCell's voting rights on March 31, following an increase in the total number of voting rights.
The banking group specified that it held, as of that date and to this day, 1,090,688 MedinCell shares representing 2,157,046 voting rights, or 3.04% of the capital and 4.63% of the voting rights of the pharmaceutical company, which specialises in the development of injectable products.
MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. The BEPO® technology allows the regular delivery of a drug at optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeqTM).
As of March 31, 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2 products in phase III clinical development and 3 products in preclinical development.
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