In a filing with the AMF, BNP Paribas Développement declared, by way of regularisation, that it crossed below the 5% threshold of MedinCell's voting rights on March 31, following an increase in the total number of voting rights.

The banking group specified that it held, as of that date and to this day, 1,090,688 MedinCell shares representing 2,157,046 voting rights, or 3.04% of the capital and 4.63% of the voting rights of the pharmaceutical company, which specialises in the development of injectable products.